Community First Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas recently partnered to donate $6,000 to St. Teresa Center for the Works of Mercy through a partnership grant program designed to assist non-profit, community-based programs.
St. Teresa Center, located in St. Martinville, is dedicated to performing and fostering the corporal and spiritual works of mercy of Mother Teresa of Calcutta. The center operates a food pantry, soup kitchen, hosts open AA meetings, a women’s Bible study, a lending library for the poor and a center for at risk youth.
“We are so grateful for donations to help with the mission of St. Theresa’s,” the Rev. Michael Champagne, director of St. Teresa Center, said in a prepared statement. “We are currently helping approximately 50 families and feeding 450 people a week.
“We provided 80 tons of groceries for needy families in 2019 and due to increased demand during COVID-19 will probably provide 100 tons in 2020,” he added. “We could not do any of this without the help from people like Community First Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank.”
Community First Bank has branch locations in New Iberia, St. Martinville, Breaux Bridge, Loreauville, Broussard and Youngsville.