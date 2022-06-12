Nationally renowned author James Lee Burke has immortalized New Iberia in his series of Dave Robicheaux books, and over the years the city has returned the favor with a literary festival and other events dedicated to Burke. Now, a committee of local residents is going even further by raising funds to erect a bronze statue of Burke in downtown New Iberia. Paul Schexnayder said that the total cost of the statue and related work is expected to be more than $100,000, but support from local residents and supporters of James Lee Burke have steadily moved the statue project along.“We’re getting close, we’re about 75 percent of the way there for just the statue,” Schexnayder said. Once the necessary funds are collected, Schexnayder said the statue is planned to be placed in Bouligny Plaza near the gazebo and across the street from Victor’s Cafeteria, a restaurant that is depicted in Burke’s Dave Robicheaux series. The idea for a Burke statue came from a visitor who suggested it, Schexnayder said. Volunteers from the community took to the idea, and slowly a nonprofit organization was formed to see the project come to light.
New Iberia has seen a great deal of tourism thanks to Burke over the years, and the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival has made Burke a centerpiece of the festival each year, with symposiums and speakers attending to speak about Burke’s novels.
Once funds are garnered for the project, a sculptor based out of Houston, Texas will be hired to create the statue.
Although not a native, Burke grew up spending parts of the year in New Iberia and eventually returned to live in the city for a number of years with his wife. The Dave Robicheaux series depicts the titular character as a former homicide detective with the New Orleans Police Department who lives in New Iberia and works as a detective at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The history, culture and geography of New Iberia play a large role in the books.
To donate to the project, search JLBStatue at GoFundMe.com, you can also mail at several sponsorship levels.
For more information, call Schexnayder at 321-1956.