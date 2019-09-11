Comments from public, budget transfers top Iberia Parish Council agenda today

The Iberia Parish Council will meet tonight primarily to hear comments from the public and handle a few housekeeping items and budget transfers.
Vida Shaw Road resident Michelle Landry is scheduled to address the council regarding drainage issues, as is resident Butch Carter. Carter also is scheduled to discuss issues with trash collection.
The council also will hear from state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet on LDWF’s future plans for the Marsh Island Refuge.
Two political candidates — Iberia Parish Sheriff candidate Roberta Boudreaux and Iberia Parish Clerk of Court candidate Ryan Huval — requested time to announce their candidacies.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider a resolution of condolences to the family of Garon Lewis, son of Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-do” Lewis.
• Consider resolutions authorizing the filing of applications with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for capital and operating grants.
• Consider a resolution proclaiming the month of September 2019 as “Suicide Awareness Month” in Iberia Parish.
• Consider a resolution authorizing a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement by and between Iberia Parish Government and Sewerage District No. 1 of Iberia Parish regarding the Estis Road/Paul Segura Parkway Project.
• Consider a resolution authorizing the Louisiana State Mineral and Energy Board to nominate Iberia Parish Government properties at the Acadiana Regional Airport for a mineral lease.
• Consider an ordinance rezoning property in 3800 block of E. Old Spanish Trail from R-4 (Manufactured (Mobile) Home Park) to C-2 (General Business).
• Consider a resolution approving the issuance of $1,000,000 in revenue anticipation notes for Fire Protection District No. 1 as well as a resolution to provide $200,000 for operational costs until those notes are funded.
• Consider a resolution amending the Economic Development District No. 1 budget in the total amount of $794,732 for the ARA Waste Water Treatment Project in the amount of $301,206 and the CIAP ARA Streets Project in the amount of $493,526.
• Consider a resolution amending the Public Building Maintenance budget in the amount of $50,000 to cover estimated costs to repair chill water piping at the Parish Courthouse annex.
Following the regular council meeting, the IPC Executive Committee will discuss amending its ordinance regarding the appointments of members of the Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners and changing the date of the council’s second November meeting from Nov. 27 to Nov. 20 to allow for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The council’s Finance Committee is scheduled to discuss a resolution approving the IMC budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. It will also discuss a plan for promoting and funding the proposed Revised Home Rule Charter changes which will be on the Oct. 12 ballot as well as discussing a resolution to set a hearing for public comments on the administrations’ 2020 budget.
During its Public Works Committee hearing, the council will discuss a resolution approving $50,000 for the Willow Wood Drainage Project.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. tonight in the council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.