“What do you call this?” Roxy Lewis said, sitting on the sofa in her living room on Park Street. “There’s not a word. (When you lose a spouse) you’re a widow, widower, there’s words. But there’s not a word for when you lose a child.”
The wife of Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis, Roxy has spent the last five months trying, and failing, to come to grips with the loss of their youngest child, 17-year-old Garon Lewis. His murder on Aug. 16 in a senseless act of gun violence shocked the community and upended the Lewis’ world.
“There’s a saying that you lose a little bit of your soul when you lose your mother,” she said. “When you lose your child, you lose your soul. All of it.”
Roxy Lewis has stayed out of the media since Garon’s death, letting her husband handle the particulars of the police investigation, the deliberate steps of the justice system, and the reporters writing about the reaction to the shooting that took her son.
“I told Raymond I didn’t want to know much about the case,” she said, looking out the glass door at the sign in the front yard, a memorial to Garon. “I’m behind him 100 percent. We do discuss what is going on, but I stay out of it. He knows I am behind him 100 percent.”
So far there have been seven arrests in Garon Lewis’ shooting death. Four men have been charged with second-degree murder. Those four and three others all face charges of criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.
Roxy Lewis said she understands the pain the families of those men face, but cannot get away from the sense of unfairness.
“They can talk to their sons, to their family,” she said. “The jail is warm. My son was on a cold slab of cement. It is so hard, so hard. Their babies are in jail, but at least they can go and talk to them.”
Although she has been silent since Garon’s death, it doesn’t mean she has been at peace. The calm front is just that, a blind covering a swirl of emotions and questions.
“I have to be strong for the other kids,” she said. “We are all taking it really hard. Things are not the same. New Year’s Eve was really hard. I wanted to stay in 2019, with my Bubby (her pet name for Garon). I wanted to stay with my child.”
She also realizes that there is more to come before she and her family can begin to find peace.
“We ain’t hit rock bottom yet,” she said. “No parent, male or female, should go through this. But for a mother, it’s harder. I carried him. He was part of me. He was my go-to guy.”
Roxy pointed to a collection of photographs of Garon, covering his growth from an infant to a confident young man, starting his senior year at New Iberia Senior High School.
“I am so proud of him,” she said. “I was a nurse, and he wanted to take it to the next level, to become a nurse practitioner.”
At this point, Roxy said it’s not just the loss of a future that hurts. It is the daily grind, the little moments, the things that were regular occurrences that have been lost.
“I wake up at 4:30 and do my prayers, read the Bible,” she said. “Then I would walk into his room and flip on that light. He’d turn and say, ‘Can I have a few more minutes?’ So I’d leave him and come back and get him up.”
As much as she did for him, Roxy said it was what he did for her and for others that leaves the biggest void.
“He was out of the box,” she said. “He was different. He dressed different. He was always doing things for others. There’s not a night I don’t cry for my baby. He didn’t deserve that.”
She also realizes the changes that have come to her and her husband as they try to make sense of the violence that changed everything for them.
“It has changed Ray,” Roxy said. “I can’t even shop in New Iberia anymore. I go to Lafayette. When people come up and say, ‘I’m sorry for your loss,’ I know it’s not me, but I get angry. It hurts to keep bringing it up. I need to apologize to the community, but I can’t help that. I just can’t hear that anymore.”
Even with those revelations and introspection, it only takes a small reminder to bring the pain back.
“When I had a problem with my iPad or my phone, he was my go-to man,” Roxy said. “One day I couldn’t get it turned on, and I cried because he wasn’t here.”
She said her faith and her church have helped. But it is still not a cure for the pain or the loss.
“Garon was supposed to be on a short day for his senior year,” Roxy said. “Every day at 10:30, when Garon would be getting out of school, I say a prayer for the seniors to be safe. Life is too precious to take for granted. The pain is real. I can’t explain. I can’t do it. I can’t.”