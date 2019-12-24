Combined Christmas Eve, Christmas Day edition today

The Daily Iberian is publishing a combined Christmas Eve and Christmas Day edition of the newspaper today for the convenience of our readers and our advertisers. The combined edition was published overnight Monday and sche-duled to be delivered today before 7 am. he newspa-per’s Circu-lation depart-ment will be open from 7-9 a.m. today to field calls about delivery issues and will be closed on Christmas Day. Call 365-6773. There will be no newspaper on Wednesday and the newspaper’s business offices will be closed on Wednesday. The Daily Iberian and it’s employees extend a hearty holiday greeting to our readers and wish all a very Merry Christmas.
