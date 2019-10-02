Coffee with a Cop Day scheduled at St. Martinville McDonald’s today

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville Police Department will be celebrating National Coffee with a Cop Day today from 8 to 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 2020 N. Main St., in St. Martinville.
Complimentary coffee will be provided to all attendees.
Chief Ricky Martin said community policing has long been considered a framework for establishing trust between the community and the police. The event allows community members to engage with their local law enforcement officers in a relaxed and familiar environment.
Coffee with a Cop events are now held in all 50 states and are among the most successful community oriented policing programs across the country, according to a prepared statement.
The event is a joint effort brought to the community by St. Martinville Police Department and Miller Management.
Miller Management has been family owned and operated since 1982.
The company owns 10 McDonald’s franchises across the Acadiana region, including Abbeville, Broussard, Franklin, Kaplan, New Iberia and St. Martinville.