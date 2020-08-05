Coca-Cola Bottling Company will be shutting down its New Iberia sales center and consolidating its New Iberia operations into its Lafayette and New Orleans sales centers, effective Sept. 14, according to a prepared statement from Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc.
New Iberia-based employees will report to the Lafayette and New Orleans sales centers, and the New Iberia sales center building will be put up for sale.
“Consolidating the New Iberia operations into Lafayette and New Orleans will allow us to achieve greater operational efficiency. Further investments will be made to enhance our Lafayette facility to accommodate additional customers, enhance our associate experience and better serve the market for years to come,” said Susanne Hall, West Region Vice President for Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, in the statement.
“Our customers will not be impacted by the closing of our New Iberia facility as our associates will continue to provide this community with the highest standards. For those who work remotely to serve our New Iberia customers, the realignment will have little impact on their daily routines. There will be no job loss. Our commitment to the New Iberia community and our customers here will not change.”
Coca-Cola UNITED acquired the New Iberia sales center and warehouse in 2016, as part of a multi-year series of acquisitions throughout the Southeast.
The nearby Lafayette and New Orleans sales centers are larger and have the capacity to provide more effective operations to serve customers and markets throughout South Louisiana, according to the statement.
Following significant growth over the past four years, Coca-Cola UNITED has continued to optimize its operations to assure the company is efficiently serving its customers and the New Iberia consolidation is part of this effort, the statement said.
Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second-largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 60 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee). For 118 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of: Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect.
