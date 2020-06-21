Coast Guard, state and local agencies searching for man in Vermilion Bay area

CYPREMORT POINT — Family and friends of a man who went missing Friday in Vermilion Bay gathered at the pavilion along Quintana Canal Saturday to await word as the Coast Guard led a search for him.
Those gathered awaiting notification from the Coast Guard asked for prayers from those at the pavilion for a Southcentral Fishing Association tournament weigh-in, and some 65-80 people joined in a circle to pray for Troy Delahoussaye, according to people on the scene.
According to a prepared statement, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at about midnight Thursday of a boat with two passengers that was overdue to return home.
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew discovered the capsized vessel in Vermilion Bay, and located one survivor who had made it to a nearby rig. The survivor told the crew that the vessel had struck a submerged object, ejecting both passengers from the boat before capsizing.
The missing man is described as a 40-year-old white male wearing khaki shorts and either a white or grey shirt.
Involved in the search for Delahoussaye are the Coast Guard Station Grand Isle Rescue Boat, the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew, the Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.