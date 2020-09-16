The owner of a club where four people were injured after a shooting in the early hours of Sept. 6 is charged with violating the state's emergency order, operating without a permit, maintaining a disorderly place and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to the Iberia Parish Jail roster, Eugene Cormier, 49, of Abbeville, was arrested Wednesday. He was released on $1,200 bond.
Cormier is the operator of Club Unique in the 1700 block of Center Street in New Iberia. New Iberia Police investigating a shooting that took place outside the club after a rap concert made the arrest.
Cormier had previously told media outlets that he had rented the metal building out to another group to stage the concert.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing.