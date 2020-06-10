Close of registration scheduled for July 11 election

FRANKLIN — The last day to register in person or by mail for the July 11 election is today, the St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters said in a prepared statement.
Today marks the 30-day close of books deadline. The geauxvote, 20-day deadline for electronic online registration is Saturday, June 20.
Early voting for the July 11 election has been extended to 13 days beginning on June 20 and extending through July 4, excluding Sundays June 21 and June 28. Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Both offices of the Registar of Voters will be open for the declared 4th of July Holiday on July 3 and also on Saturday, July 4 for early voting.
This is part of the Emergency Election Plan passed by the Louisiana Legislature as proposed by the Secretary of State.
On the ballot are the following offices:
• Presidential Nominee, Democratic Party
• Presidential Nominee, Republican Party
• Member, Democratic State Central Committee, 50th Rep. Dist. Office “A”
• Member, Democratic State Central Committee, 51st Rep. Dist. Office “B”
Those with questions may call the Registrar of Voters Office at 828-4100, ext. 360 for more information.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, the voter’s registered party determines what is on their ballot.
Those registered with the Democratic Party can vote for the Democratic presidential nominee, Democratic State Central Committee and Democratic Parish Executive Committee, if any such election is on the ballot in the parish; as well as municipal, special or proposition elections, if any are on the ballot in the parish and if the person is eligible to vote within the jurisdiction of the municipal, special or proposition election.
Those registered with the Republican Party can vote for the Democratic presidential nominee, Republican Parish Executive Committee, if any such election is on the ballot in the parish; as well as municipal, special or proposition elections, if any are on the ballot in the parish and if the person is eligible to vote within the jurisdiction of the municipal, special or proposition election.
Those registered with any other party or who have no party affiliation can vote for municipal, special or proposition elections, if any are on the ballot in the parish and if the person is eligible to vote within the jurisdiction of the municipal, special or proposition election. The precinct register will state “Not Eligible for Election” on the signature line if the person does not live in the jurisdiction of municipal, special or proposition elections on the ballot.