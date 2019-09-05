LOREAUVILLE — The Iberia Parish Clerk of Court will debut its satellite service in Loreauville next week.
In a press release, Mayor Brad Clifton said Clerk of Court staff will be at City Hall in Loreauville from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 9 to discuss, consult and perform any services needed for local residents.
Under the terms of the partnership, a member of the Clerk of Court staff will be on-site monthly.
“Access to our office is critical,” said Clerk of Court David Ditch. “We want to ensure transportation issues alone don’t limit access to our office.”
For more information, contact the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court Office at (337) 365-7282 or email dditch@iberiaclerk.com.