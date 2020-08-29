Cleco is continuing to make progress on day two of Hurricane Laura, and expects to have most Iberia Parish residents back with power by the end of the day.
According to a prepared statement, workers have restored power to more than 62,000 homes by 11 a.m., which is almost half of the 140,000 customers who lost power after Laura moved through the majority of Cleco’s service territory Thursday.
“We’re steadily making progress, and we’ll do our best to provide restoration updates on specific cities and towns, as this information becomes available,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “It’s important that customers practice social distancing and not stop crews. Not only is it unsafe, it slows power restoration work.”
All customers who can accept power in Franklin and Patterson were restored yesterday.
Crews are focusing efforts on New Iberia. Most customers in New Iberia who can accept power will be restored today.