Cleco sponsors Black History Month events

PINEVILLE — Cleco is celebrating Black History Month in February by sponsoring events that educate and inspire its customers and communities, including an art festival and contest in New Iberia.
“We’ve partnered with organizations across our service territory to host events that celebrate the history and culture of African Americans,” said Normanique Preston, chief human resources and diversity officer for Cleco. “The goal is to educate as well as celebrate the multitude of cultures and ethnic groups in the communities we serve and demonstrate Cleco’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.”
Cleco-sponsored events include:
Art exhibit
Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center art exhibit titled “The Gathering: Art by Rebecca Henry” in honor of Black History Month.
The exhibit runs through the end of March at the museum in Opelousas.
Scholarship luncheon
LSU-Alexandria (LSUA) Black History Month Celebration & Scholarship Luncheon benefitting the college’s Ebony Endowed Scholarship. The event is Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at LSUA in Alexandria.
Youth art festival and portrait contest
New Iberia Parks and Recreation and Iberia Parish Library youth art festival and contest entitled “Great Portraits in African-American History.” Awards will be presented Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Peter Street Branch Library in New Iberia.