Cleco is nearly complete restoring power to homes across Acadiana and the Teche Area following the severe damage wrought by Hurricane Delta.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Cleco had restored power to 124,949, or 95 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers who lost power due to Hurricane Delta, according to a prepared statement.
“We’re very close to 100 percent restored,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management in the statement. “We appreciate our customers’ patience and ask for their understanding as we work to restore power to the remaining customers.”
In Iberia Parish, 99 percent of homes were said to be back online. St. Martin and St. Mary parishes were also said to be 99 percent back as well.