Cleco representative to discuss programs for helping customers with high bills

A representative from Cleco will be addressing the New Iberia City Council at Tuesday’s meeting regarding utility bills.
Willie Bergeron from Cleco is set to speak to the council regarding community programs that can assist local residents who have been affected by high utility bills at the meeting.
The council is also set to vote on a resolution regarding redistricting at the meeting. The resolution to be approved would declare that redirecting of the city council districts must commence to adjust the district populations to be within a 10 percent deviation of the ideal population size.
The council will vote to accept or reject a change order for the re-roofing of the 911 facility and Sliman Theater project, and authorize the mayor to deal with all documents associated with the project. The resolution will be the fourth change order for the project so far.
A resolution accepting a certificate of substantial completion for the re-roofing and Sliman Theater project is also on the agenda.
The council will vote to give the go ahead for signing an agreement with architect Paull Allain for architectural services in association with renovations to the Louisiana PepperPlex.
In other business, Mayor Freddie DeCourt will give a spotlight to several projects happening in downtown New Iberia during the meeting.
Those include Phase 2 of the Bayou Teche Museum’s Doc Voorhies Wing Project and George Rodrigue Park construction work.
The Visitor’s Pavilion project at Bouligny Plaza will also be discussed, as well as the New Iberia Trailhead project that includes a canoe and kayak dock.
The council’s ordinance committee will also introduce a proposed draft of the Smokefree Air Act at the meeting as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.