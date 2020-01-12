Cleco reports 97% of power back on

Cleco had restored power by 5 p.m. Saturday to 97 percent of the 12,000 customers who experienced power outages following severe storms across its service territory, including more than 4,000 customers in Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes, the electric power company said in a prepared statement.
“Crews have been working to restore power since the storms hit last night and early this morning,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “The remaining 350 customers experiencing outages are in the central Louisiana parishes of Grant and Rapides. So, in addition to our local crews, we have brought in crews from other areas of the state to help with restoration efforts. With the possible exception of a handful of customers in more remote areas, we anticipate that all customers’ power will be restored tonight.”
As of 5 p.m., Cleco had fewer than 350 customers without power.
Cleco reported 3,922 customers in Iberia Parish without power at some point, 62 in St. Mary Parish and 9 in St. Martin Parish.
“Crews will work into the night and tomorrow to return power to all customers,” said Lass. “We appreciate our customers’ patience as crews work safely and efficiently to restore power.”
After Iberia Parish, the next most heavily-hit parish was Rapides Parish with 2,876 customers losing power and Avoyelles with 2,684 customers without power. No other parish had more than 1,000 customers without power, with Grant (805) and Evangeline (775) the only other parishes with more than 125 customers losing service. Allen Parish was the next highest total with 112 customer power outages.