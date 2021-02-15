Cleco is currently reporting 72 outages affecting almost 10,000 customers across St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary parishes Monday morning.
The utility is currently working to address some 72 outages, which in turn are causing power disruptions for 9,659 customers.
The largest cluster of outages are in the New Iberia area, where 46 outages have cut off power to 6,964 customers.
According to a Cleco spokesperson, cold weather can cause power outages when trees become heavy and brittle due to the accumulation of ice and snow, breaking and falling onto our system. or when power lines and other equipment become damaged due to the weight of ice and snow on the system.
In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has secured over 500 additional line mechanics and vegetation specialists to assist with power restoration efforts as soon as conditions are safe.