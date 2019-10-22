Cleco donates $15,000 to Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency

PINEVILLE — Cleco donated $15,000 Monday to the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency to support its core purpose of “Making Life Happen” through organ and tissue donation, according to a prepared statement.
LOPA, established in 1988, is a nonprofit organ and tissue recovery agency, the statement said. It is federally designated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid as the organ procurement organization for Louisiana, responsible for housing and maintaining the state’s donor registry.
Scott Biggers, Cleco manager of origination and retail retention, said the donation from Cleco will help grow LOPA.
“Cleco’s donation will help fund LOPA’s life-saving work and their efforts to continue growing Louisiana’s organ and tissue donor registry,” Biggers said.
With the help from Biggers and Cleco, LOPA will be able to help serve the different communities in the Louisiana area.
“We’re happy to have support from Cleco,” said Kelly Ranum, CEO of LOPA. “Our Donor Care Center is one of only 10 in the nation and gives us the ability to uniquely serve our community and maximize the gifts from our organ and tissue donors.”
Cleco is an electric power company headquartered in the Central Louisiana city Pineville, according to the press release. It operates a regulated electric utility company Cleco Power, that serves approximately 290,000 retail customers in Louisiana.
Cleco also operates an unregulated wholesale electricity business, Cleco Midstream, with approximately 775 megawatts of generating capacity.
