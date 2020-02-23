BALDWIN — The gray skies and drizzling rains that have marred life in the Teche Area for weeks faded Saturday, leaving behind the bluest of skies and perfect weather for the annual Baldwin Mardi Gras parade.
“It is such a glorious day,” said former Baldwin Mayor Donna Lancelin, who served as emcee for the parade from the viewing stand in front of the town hall. “We could not ask for better. It’s a perfect day for the community to come together and come out to celebrate.”
Lancelin was standing in for current Mayor Abel “Phil” Prejean, who was not able to attend due to an illness.
The parade started a few minutes late, but no one along the route seemed to mind. Groups barbecued and laughed, taking advantage of Mother Nature’s respite to enjoy good company and catch up with family and friends.
For Dorothy Clarkston of Franklin, this year’s parade was especially relaxing.
“Usually, I am riding in the parade,” she said. “This year, though, I decided not to ride and just enjoy it from this side.”
Along the route, children vied for beads and trinkets as the parade’s court passed. As the floats came up, the crowd would rise to its collective feet, reaching for the best shot at capturing a prized toy or set of beads.
As the parade made its way down Main Street and turned toward its finish, riders dismounted and made their way back along the route to hang out with family or just to experience the last remnants of the procession as it rolled past the reviewing stand.
“There’s Rochon!” Lancelin called out over the public address system as the horse riders passed, marking the denouement of the parade. “Hey Rochon!”