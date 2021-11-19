District 2 and 5 in the city of New Iberia are teaming up for a cleanup effort in the Hopkins Street area Saturday, and are looking for any volunteers that would be willing to help.
The event takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and will have equipment, bags and gloves ready for those looking to beautify one of New Iberia’s most historic districts.
District 2 Councilman Marlon Lewis said the addition of new Christmas lights in the area helped spark the initiative as a way to make Hopkins Street even more attractive for the holidays.
“The main reason we’re doing this is that we’ve got new Christmas lights and it’s part of a citywide cleanup,” Lewis said. “We’re trying to create some momentum for Hopkins as always and lift people’s spirits with the Christmas lights.”
Districts 2 and 5 connect to each other in the area, and Johnson-Reid said the collaboration between both districts was a natural fit.
“We thought it would be a good way to clean the whole area up,” she said. “This is a historic area in the black community and it needs the love and attention it deserves. We want people to understand this is a vibrant community and work together to make it better.”
Organizations sponsoring the event include Districts 2 and 5, Sons of Kings, Omega Psi Phi, the West End Council of Neighborhood Associations, DNA, Parish Proud, the city of New Iberia and Republic.
Lewis said the new Christmas lights for the area were purchased by the Hopkins Street Economic Development District and were put up with the help of the city of New Iberia and Cleco.
Anyone interested in Saturday’s cleanup can call Lewis or Johnson-Reid at 577-3448. You can also show up the day of the event at 8:45 a.m. All equipment will be provided at the event. Volunteers will gather at the old Bunk Johnson Park next to Lillie’s and across from Moore’s Restaurant.