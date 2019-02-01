Clean bill of health for IMC

The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners got some excellent news Thursday night as the hospital’s auditor briefed board members on the 2018 audit.
According to Connie Benten Cagle with BKD CPAs and Advisors, the firm which produced the audit, the hospital managed to increase operating revenue while reducing operating costs in 2018.
“It is a great audit,” Cagle said. “We are presenting an unmodified, clean opinion.”
Cagle said operating revenue for IMC was up 10 percent in 2018 over the 2017 audit. During the same period, operating expenses declined 7 percent, adding $2.3 million to the hospital’s bottom line.
That raised the hospital’s surplus from $1.8 million at the end of 2017 to just over $4 million at the end of 2018.
An increase in the market value of the hospital’s pension plan holdings also helped the audit, making the pension an asset rather than a liability. Overall, Cagle said the audit showed no irregularities.
“We inspected 22 items, and of those there was one minor note, covering less than $100,” she said.
Even with an exemplary financial bill of health, other discussions on the future of the healthcare industry showed some of the challenges the hospital will face. During her financial report, Chief Financial Officer Dionne Viator showed a drop in both outpatient and clinic traffic in December, although other metrics for the hospital were above budgeted targets. New board member David Benson asked if that could be attributed to the opening of a new urgent care clinic accepting Medicare on Jefferson Terrace.
“It is not enough to show a trend,” Viator replied.
Both Templeton and Lafayette General Hospital Vice President of Network Development and Governmental Relations Paul Molbert also discussed the increasing development of online and app-based healthcare solutions, including a partnership between Walgreens Pharmacy and Microsoft as well as efforts from Google and Amazon to explore the telehealth space.
“When we see patients, they are usually horizontal,” Molbert said. “But using this technology, they can reach patients while they are still upright and can use their feet to select a provider.”
Molbert said LGHS is currently developing its telehealth network based on the Amwell app, which allows patients to use their phone, tablet or computer to access a physician 24 hours a day.
“I would challenge you to assist us in developing that ability,” Board Member Ernest Wilson said.
Molbert said LGHS has contracted with The Schumacher Group for physicians to staff its Amwell implementation.
“You have to have a whole new medical staff,” Board Member Burton Cestia said.
Molbert agreed, but later said it is a space that hospitals will have to be in if they want to remain competitive.
“This is a huge disruptor,” Molbert said. “It is a completely different model in healthcare.”
In other business, the board approved the purchase of a flash-drive based server to handle medical records for the Emergency Department and also approved a change to the Medical Staff Rules and Regulations to apply the same standards for seeing patients admitted or transferred to the Intensive Care Unit from areas other than the Emergency Department.
In other news, Templeton said IMC was honored earlier this month with the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce’s Business Impact Award as well as an award from the Louisiana Hospital Association earlier this week for hospital staff donations to the group’s political action committee.
Templeton also said the hospital will begin renovation of its Emergency Department waiting room next week.