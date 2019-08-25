Clarks found guilty in Foulcard killing

FRANKLIN — A New Iberia man is facing life in prison for the 2016 shooting death of a Franklin teen.
A St. Mary Parish jury found De’ondric Clarks, 18, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Braylen Foulcard, 16.
Clarks, who was 15 at the time, was tried as an adult.
On Oct. 23, 2016, officers with Franklin Police Department responded to the 500 block of Augustine Maze Street in Franklin where they found Foulcard shot dead inside his vehicle. Investigators learned that Foulcard had arranged to meet Clarks to sell a cellphone.
Assistant District Attorney Erica Johnson Rose with the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case before 16th Judicial District Judge Keith Comeaux.
Clarks faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Sentencing has been set for Nov. 22.