The first New Iberia Halloween Parade rolled through the city’s historic downtown Saturday afternoon with ghosts, ghouls and plenty of fun for the whole family.
The event was put on by the city of New Iberia, and is the first parade in New Iberia that has rolled for the Halloween holiday.
A variety of dance schools, pageant queens, vehicles and spooky characters took part in the parade to wave and throw candy to the huge crowd that gathered on Main Street.
The event kicked off at the New Iberia Civic Center, where the fountain in front of the civic center was turned black to mark the occasion.
The New Iberia Marching Men, who annually turn the fountain green for St. Patrick’s Day, helped with the task with a large audience watching.
Jody McDonald with the New Iberia Marching Men said the change from green to black was fairly simple, and the group was proud of the end result.
“It looks beautiful,” McDonald said.
Following the fountain change, the New Iberia Halloween Parade kicked off proper with the dozens of vehicle and float riders starting near the civic center and finishing near Bouligny Plaza.
Along the way, hundreds of people gathered downtown, with the parade being just as popular as any Mardi Gras parade that is held in New Iberia.
And while Halloween parades aren’t common in southwest Louisiana, the fit seemed perfect. Parade-goers dressed up in costumes of all kinds and the spooky decor of the parade fit perfectly with the fun.