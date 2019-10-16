The New Iberia City Council will be sending a resolution to the state Department of Transportation and Development to ask for DOTD to move up several projects in the priority list.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Councilman David Broussard brought up a discussion item for the council to ask DOTD to review several priority list projects that mostly include railroad crossing enhancements.
“I am requesting that the City Council send a resolution to DOTD requesting to move the railroad crossing projects forward with the highest priority level possible,” Broussard said.
Some of those projects include installing warning and safety lights on the crossings at Julia, Dale and Iberia streets, as well as elevating the tracks at the crossing on Center and French streets.
DOTD also has a project listed to close a railroad crossing on Caroline Street, which has been a controversial topic in years past from residents living in the area.
Cassandra Watson, a local resident who lives on Caroline Street, said that although she had opposed the closing in past years she has since softened her position.
“We have a lot of speeding on that street and a lot of children on that street,” Watson said. “A lot of families with children have moved in the last few years. I’ve always said we don’t want it closed, I’m here to say tonight I’m kind of torn either way.”
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said a resolution requesting the projects to move forward would be on the next council meeting’s agenda.
In other business, the council also passed a resolution to enter into a partnership with the Hopkins Street Economic Development District for the purpose of receiving state funding.
“There’s some money from the state that the district is in line to receive but they need to take this step so they can report back as a development district with a plan,” DeCourt said.
The resolution passed unanimously, with Councilman Marlon Lewis adding that he hopes to use the funds to begin the process of revitalizing the Hopkins Street District.
“The reason for this is because it was once a thriving area for black businesses and minority businesses,” Lewis said. “We want to use this as a tool to bring commerce and revitalize this area.”
“This is just an opportunity for both entities to serve the community, support and enhance what already exists and move forward,” Councilwoman Sherry Guidry said.