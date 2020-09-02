Mayor Freddie DeCourt is tired of the trash.
That was the gist of Tuesday’s meeting when he brought up a discussion item about locals who seemingly dump large amounts of furniture on roadsides at night with little recourse from the city.
“It’s usually a landlord rental situation and they clear out for whatever reason,” DeCourt said. “We are receiving a large amount of trash overnight, the neighbors call and it’s too big to pick up so Gordon’s won’t pick it up.”
A particular case with dumped furniture on the roadside led DeCourt to pick up furniture off the roadside shortly before Hurricane Laura reached landfall in south Louisiana.
“It could have flown debris and got in our drains,” DeCourt said.
The mayor suggested imposing a new ordinance that would be stricter on punishment for disposing of objects around town, but first wanted to hear if the council had any policy prescriptions of their own.
“We do have an ordinance where you have to wait 30 days to clean it up,” DeCourt said. “I can’t wait 30 days for this and this is not the first time this has happened.”
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle said some property owners will even pay a city fine for some nuisance issues because it is cheaper than handling the problem themselves.
“I think the fine should be stiff and I think the timeline should be short,” Doerle said. “Saying you don’t have time to do it, that excuse has worn out.”
In other business, DeCourt also brought up the demolition of several blighted households. The city had committed about $100,000 to demolishing several properties that were on the waiting list to be demolished, but had postponed the project when COVID-19 hit in March.
“I’ve been waiting for our audit, and it’s passed,” DeCourt said. “We’re not perfect but our taxes are good, they haven’t taken a hit compared to other communities. Seeing that’s a trend and not a quirk, we’re ready to crank up again.”
The City Council received a list of possible demolition projects, and will choose the properties in their respective districts.
The decision comes a week before budget talks begin for the 2021 fiscal year.
“I want to get us going again, we will pledge money so we have another $100,000 to start,” DeCourt said.