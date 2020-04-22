City renews contracts with debris disposal companies

The New Iberia City Council renewed two-year contracts for two companies that deal with emergency debris services within the city at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council voted to award Gordon’s Disposal a contract for disaster recovery services, as well as Berard, Habetz & Associates a contract for debris monitoring services.
Both contracts were for professional services, which Mayor Freddie DeCourt said usually does not go before the council, but the mayor said that awarding the contracts to both companies was a special case.
“I wanted to bring it forth because there were some cheaper bids, but they were people from Topeka, Kansas, from Mississippi, from other places,” DeCourt said.
“We’ve always gotten it from Gordon’s and Berard, Habetz. They pick it up immediately, sometimes the storm is still blowing, they’re both local and they do a good job.”
DeCourt added that reimbursements for emergency services are also important for the city, and the relationship established between both companies was worth the price.
“Our clerk has spent months going back and forth making adjustments with FEMA, Gordon’s and Berard, it’s important to have someone you trust or you won’t get reimbursed,” DeCourt said.
He added that the city is expecting a $500,000 reimbursement as a result of Hurricane Barry, as well as a check for $350,000 that will go to the city’s emergency fund.
Councilwoman Sherry Guidry added that Gordons Disposal usually picks up bags of leaves, sofas, clothes, toys and branches that local residents put on the road side.
Guidry added that the company does not pick up house debris, bags of garbage or full trees.
The council agreed that trees being cut down and placed on the side of the road has become a recent problem, and Guidry asked if a tree contractor had to get a permit for performing the service.
“You don’t have to get a permit to cut down a tree,” DeCourt said. “The responsibility (for disposal) is the tree service.”
Guidry said there have been cases where local residents will pay for someone to remove a tree, but the debris is placed on the side of the road instead of removed by the contractor.
“We get calls about this a lot,” DeCourt responded. “I do believe I’m going to step up our efforts to educate people that you can’t cut a tree and put it to the side of the road, and the people you contract with are responsible for that.”
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle said that the city did require tree permits for contractors years back, because it was an insurance issue for the homeowners.
“These people think (the contractors) are going to take care of the trash, but that’s not part of their job but they don’t know that when they get a price,” Doerle said. “Maybe we should make them get a permit.”
“This would be one for the ordinance committee to see what other communities do,” DeCourt responded.