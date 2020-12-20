City receives grant to restore marquee on Esssanee Theater

The Essanee Theater will be receiving a facelift after the city of New Iberia received a grant to restore the marquee of the historic building in downtown New Iberia.
Improvements will include marquee housing and lighting restoration, replacing the metal ceiling under the canopy, modifying the exterior masonry at the canopy to install flashing, restoring the canopy supports and electric upgrades for the marquee.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said Saturday that work on the marquee should be slated for early 2021.
“It will definitely be improving the marquee but there are some other areas it may help too,” DeCourt said.
The building is currently owned by the Iberia Performing Arts League. DeCourt himself owned the building at one point and helped in restoring it after some talks began about demolishing the building years ago. The theater is traditionally used for IPAL productions and occasionally even film viewings.
The city received a $50,000 National Park Service grant for the restoration, which came from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development.
The $50,000 was part of an initial $662,000 federal grant Louisiana received as part of the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program.
“Thank you to the United State Department of the Interior National Park Service, Washington D.C. for the grant opportunity, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development and to Ray Scriber, Director, Louisiana Main Street for writing the initial grant that brought Louisiana $662,000 through the FY2018 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program,” New Iberia Planning and Zoning Director Jane Braud said in a prepared statement.
The restoration work will work to make the current marquee similar to the marquee that is shown in historic photographs of the Essanee Theater.
The theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017 as a contributing resource to the Downtown New Iberia National Register Commercial Historic District, and was initially built in 1937. The period of significance for the Downtown New Iberia Commercial Historic District was 1870 to 1967.