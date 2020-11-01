The New Iberia Police Department held a press conference Friday morning to address the spate of violent crime in the city over the last several months and to update the public on the progress, with help from several agencies, in taking the suspects off the streets.
Members of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jeanerette Marshal’s Office and Louisiana State Police were on hand for the gathering. The U.S. Marshal’s Service, though not represented in person, also got several shout-outs for its assistance in helping make arrests.
The list of incidents was long and detailed. The arrests that Public Information Officer Sgt. Daesha Hughes read through, mugshots flashing on the screen on the Sliman Theater’s stage, ran the gamut from embezzlement to burglary, from home invasion to first-degree murder.
The latest arrest, that of Antoine Jones, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder in two separate incidents on June 14, was a joint operation between NIPD investigators, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals.
“The men and women you see here along the stage are on the front lines,” said NIPD Chief Todd D’Albor.
New Iberia was plagued with a spate of shootings, most notably in the later part of the summer. What had been a relatively quiet year for the NIPD quickly heated up.
But so did the department’s response. Arrests have been made or warrants issued in most of the incidents that occurred between July and October.
“I will continue to fund whatever it takes,” said New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt. “We have to keep this effort going.”