ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will not meet Monday night.
Following suit, the St. Martin Parish Council won’t be meeting Tuesday night, and the Iberia Parish Council will not be in session on Wednesday.
In an email Thursday, City Council Clerk Lorrie Porrier said Mayor Melinda Mitchell and the members of the St. Martinville City Council agreed that they would not meet on April 6 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and health concerns resulting from the outbreak.
St. Martin Parish Council Chairman Dean LeBlanc sent a notice last week as well, saying that the council’s regular meeting, set for April 7, will be held at a later date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“The agenda for that meeting does not reflect any essential business which cannot be Postponed,” LeBlanc explained in the notice. “Moreover, the home rule charter for the St. Martin Parish government mandates that the council is only required to meet monthly.”
LeBlanc said the decision to postpone the meeting was made after consulting with Parish President Chester Cedars.
When the meeting is rescheduled, notice of the date, time and place of the April meeting will be published in accordance with the Louisiana Open Meeting Law, LeBlanc said.
A similar email, citing the same reasoning, was sent out from the Iberia Parish Council office.
When contacted Saturday, Loreauville Mayor Brad Clifton also confirmed that, barring a drastic change in circumstances, the village of Loreauville will cancel its monthly meeting set for April 13.