Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser met and discussed with New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt, Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin and members of the Teche Growers Association plans
to develop an agricultural museum that would include a heavy focus on the
sugarcane growers.
According to a prepared statement, Mayor DeCourt said that the sugarcane industry has been an integral part of the economy and culture in and around New Iberia for more than 200 years. He and Mayor Pro Tem Gonsoulin aim to work closely with Nungesser and the Teche Growers Association to see these plans come to fruition.
Of the local agricultural industries, the most predominant is the sugar cane Industry with roots dating back to the colonial period of Louisiana’s history.
According to the Teche Grower’s website: https://www.techegrowers.org, Colonists first cultivated sugarcane in the 1750s. Members of the association are dedicated to preserving the history and agricultural knowledge of past generations.
Teche Growers Association is an organization of farmers, individuals and businesses who share the common desire to promote agriculture in South Central Louisiana that includes Iberia, St. Mary, St. Martin, Lafayette and Vermilion parishes.