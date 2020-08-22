Veterans

Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the city of New Iberia are in the process of submitting names for plaques to be installed on the Veteran Memorial’s wall in Bouligny Plaza, and are asking for the community’s help in making sure the list of Iberia Parish veterans who died for their country is comprehensive. 

The plaque is meant to honor those in the community who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. The plaque is only for veterans who died in the wars mentioned, and only cover veterans from Iberia Parish. 

If there are names missing on the plaque, or if a name is misspelled, the mayor asks that you contact City Hall at 369-2300 (extension 1100) so the correction can be made. 

World War I (1917-1918)

Leonil L. Bourgeois

Godfais Broussard

John F. Clark

Clarence J. Delahoussaye

Anise Delcambre

Anthony Dugas

Laudice Fontenette

Robert Green

Willie Johnson

Ovide Landry

John Lewis

Frank A. Moore

Joseph Perot

Arthur Walker

Charlie Williams

Richard W. Windybank

Robert Williams

Alexander Archild

Robert L. Benoit

Sulley Bourgeois

Peter Businelle

James Daily

Junius M.

Delahoussaye

James A. Devanie

Julius M. Duplantis

Robert L. Guatreau

Robert W. Hanley

Ignance Landry

Irenaeus J.

Leitemeyer

Leonard Martel

Wallace Noel

Sidney Thompson

Martin Wardner

Alphonse J. Arton

World War II (1941- 1945)

James M. Badock

Ben Bernis Jr.

Paul R. Bourgeois

Alvin J. Boutte

Louis Boutte

Hazard Broussard

N.J. Colletti

Everette Comeaux

Eldridge Courrege

Matthew

Delahoussaye

Charles N. Dooley

Houston D. Duhon

Louis Dupuy

Nathan Fontenette

Warren Granger

Denis Hebert

Ulysse Hebert

Roy Hensley

Claude D. Lacoste

Dupont Landry

Earl Lecamus

John Lemaire

Clarence Louviere Jr.

Felix Lyons

Charles Nini

Cyr Picard

Oswald Ransonet

Alcee Romero

Sully Tauzin

Gilbert Theriot

Lionel J. Verret

Alvord Barrilleaux

Marlin J. Boudreaux

Eugene J. Bourque

Leo K. Boutte

Earl Broussard

Joseph A. Crochet

Jules P. Decuir

Junius Derouen

Simon Drago

Daniel D. Duncan

Lloyd Durocher

Edward Frantz

Dalton P. Guidry

Luke Hebert

Lee Henderson

Felician Hue Jr.

Clarence J. Landry

Henry J. LeBlanc

George Lecamus

Daniel J. Lewis

Denis Louviere

J.C. Migues

George Pendarvis

Barney J. Provost

Walter Rice

Kenwood Shaw

The Korean War (1950-1953)

Freddie Basha

Wade Chataignier

Lionel Delcambre Jr.

Ernest J. Pitre

Louis Chatman

Louis Dauphiney

Raymond Deslatte

Freddie B. Thomas

Felix Boudreaux

 

Vietnam War (1965-1975)

Charles Collette

Thomas Eldridge

Dannie Fitch

Kenneth Freitag

James Grace

Larry Loncon

Melvin W. Finch

Glenn Burleigh Rao

Robert M. Shuptrine

Perry Eddison Thompson

Sylvester Wright Jr.

 

