Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the city of New Iberia are in the process of submitting names for plaques to be installed on the Veteran Memorial’s wall in Bouligny Plaza, and are asking for the community’s help in making sure the list of Iberia Parish veterans who died for their country is comprehensive.
The plaque is meant to honor those in the community who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. The plaque is only for veterans who died in the wars mentioned, and only cover veterans from Iberia Parish.
If there are names missing on the plaque, or if a name is misspelled, the mayor asks that you contact City Hall at 369-2300 (extension 1100) so the correction can be made.
World War I (1917-1918)
Leonil L. Bourgeois
Godfais Broussard
John F. Clark
Clarence J. Delahoussaye
Anise Delcambre
Anthony Dugas
Laudice Fontenette
Robert Green
Willie Johnson
Ovide Landry
John Lewis
Frank A. Moore
Joseph Perot
Arthur Walker
Charlie Williams
Richard W. Windybank
Robert Williams
Alexander Archild
Robert L. Benoit
Sulley Bourgeois
Peter Businelle
James Daily
Junius M.
Delahoussaye
James A. Devanie
Julius M. Duplantis
Robert L. Guatreau
Robert W. Hanley
Ignance Landry
Irenaeus J.
Leitemeyer
Leonard Martel
Wallace Noel
Sidney Thompson
Martin Wardner
Alphonse J. Arton
World War II (1941- 1945)
James M. Badock
Ben Bernis Jr.
Paul R. Bourgeois
Alvin J. Boutte
Louis Boutte
Hazard Broussard
N.J. Colletti
Everette Comeaux
Eldridge Courrege
Matthew
Delahoussaye
Charles N. Dooley
Houston D. Duhon
Louis Dupuy
Nathan Fontenette
Warren Granger
Denis Hebert
Ulysse Hebert
Roy Hensley
Claude D. Lacoste
Dupont Landry
Earl Lecamus
John Lemaire
Clarence Louviere Jr.
Felix Lyons
Charles Nini
Cyr Picard
Oswald Ransonet
Alcee Romero
Sully Tauzin
Gilbert Theriot
Lionel J. Verret
Alvord Barrilleaux
Marlin J. Boudreaux
Eugene J. Bourque
Leo K. Boutte
Earl Broussard
Joseph A. Crochet
Jules P. Decuir
Junius Derouen
Simon Drago
Daniel D. Duncan
Lloyd Durocher
Edward Frantz
Dalton P. Guidry
Luke Hebert
Lee Henderson
Felician Hue Jr.
Clarence J. Landry
Henry J. LeBlanc
George Lecamus
Daniel J. Lewis
Denis Louviere
J.C. Migues
George Pendarvis
Barney J. Provost
Walter Rice
Kenwood Shaw
The Korean War (1950-1953)
Freddie Basha
Wade Chataignier
Lionel Delcambre Jr.
Ernest J. Pitre
Louis Chatman
Louis Dauphiney
Raymond Deslatte
Freddie B. Thomas
Felix Boudreaux
Vietnam War (1965-1975)
Charles Collette
Thomas Eldridge
Dannie Fitch
Kenneth Freitag
James Grace
Larry Loncon
Melvin W. Finch
Glenn Burleigh Rao
Robert M. Shuptrine
Perry Eddison Thompson
Sylvester Wright Jr.