New Iberia was a one of the big winners in the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area’s grant selection process after the city government, as well as several other non-profit organizations that work in the Teche Area, scored funds for cultural and recreational awareness projects.
The city was awarded a $10,000 grant from the ANHA that is slated to go toward developing a wayfinding sign system connecting historic and cultural districts to tell the full history and story of the city.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the grant is geared toward giving tourists and residents alike a more comprehensive visual component to the city.
“It’s going to help tell our story,” DeCourt said. “We’re working on where to put them right now.”
The grant comes after a prolonged effort by the mayor and city council to focus on developing cultural and recreational infrastructure in downtown New Iberia. Some of those efforts include a marina to allow for more boating access that is in the works, as well as signage placed downtown that offers historical details about important people and places of New Iberia.
Although the mayor said he doesn’t know what specific locations the grant money will focus on, it will cover the cultural and historical districts of New Iberia.
Apart from city government, the Iberia Cultural Resources Association received a $5,000 grant for its Books Along the Teche Literary Festival. The annual event honors Southern storytellers and writers who tell stories about the South or celebrate Southern themes and places. The three-day celebration includes music, food, tours and interpretive demonstrations unique to Iberia Parish and South Louisiana.
Bayou Teche Museum in downtown New Iberia also received a $1,000 grant to add text panels that tells the story of the impact enslaved labor played in the growth and expansion of the sugar industry.
Director of the Bayou Teche Museum Marcia Patout said Saturday that the museum was very excited about adding the text panels to the exhibit so that the full story of enslaved people in the sugar industry could be told.Patout said a large text panel had already been completed and the full addition of all the panels should be finished by March.
In St. Martin Parish, the Boy Scouts of America’s Swamp Base program, an effort of the Evangeline Area Council, was awarded a grant for $14,000 to expand its swamp education program, adding floating campsites for overnight stays.
Started in 2010, the Swamp Base project focuses on improving the quality and experience of the Atchafalaya Swamp through environmental stewardship efforts and high adventure programs that instill pride and ownership in the area by allowing youth to experience the swamp firsthand.
Also in St. Martin Parish, the TECHE Project received a grant from the ANHA in the amount of $465.44 to design handouts and marketing materials to promote the Bayou Teche National Paddle Trail, including maps and information about the paddle trail.
The grant will enhance the organization’s mission of promoting and protecting the Bayou Teche that runs straight through New Iberia and encompasses the entire Teche Area.
Farther south, in St. Mary Parish, the Wedell-Williams and Cypress Sawmill Memorial Foundation received $12,000 to develop an interactive platform called “Atchafalaya Cypress: A Digital History of the Cypress Industry in the Basin” to document and preserve the history and culture of the cypress industry featuring primary sources, narrative text, historical photographs, and maps.
“The cultural story of south-central Louisiana comes from a diverse tapestry of people, places and traditions. ANHA is excited to provide funding this year for over a dozen projects that protect and enhance what makes our home so special,” said Justin Lemoine, Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Executive Director in a prepared statement.
The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area will run its next grant cycle in spring 2021. To learn more about the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, visit the newly redesigned www.atchafalaya.org. For more information and updates, visit the ANHA Grant Program webpage.