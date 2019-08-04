City labor, equipment, materials used to fix issues at St. Martinville Mayor Melinda Mitchell's home

ST. MARTINVILLE — Documents show that St. Martinville Mayor Melinda Mitchell used city labor, equipment and materials to help fix drainage issues at her home that caused sewage to back up into the house in April.
According to daily work reports for the city’s Public Works Department, two workers were called out to 640 Resweber St. on Good Friday, April 19, because of a sewer backup at the residence. The workers ended up digging a trench to allow the sewage to drain, then came back the next day to pour 10 pounds of lime in the ditch to kill the smell of the draining sewage.
In the notes area of the work log, the description of the call out said, “Had to go to the Mayor House and clean up sewer.”
The work logs show the two employees each received two hours of overtime pay for each visit, for a total of 8 hours of overtime pay. They also used their city equipment to perform the work on Mitchell’s property.
The lime, at a total cost of $11.22, was paid for with a city purchase order. According to the receipt the Daily Iberian received, it was noted “ATTN: Mayor Mitchell.”
The use of Public Works employees to do work on private property became an issue when Mitchell’s husband, Lawrence “Nanny” Mitchell, shot video of two city employees removing a tree trunk near the intersection of Vivier and Jefferson streets last month, which he said was on private property. He later went to the Public Works yard to confront Public Works Maintenance Supervisor Brian Touchet, but left after cursing at several employees and trying to pick a fight with one of them.
That incident led to the city’s legal counsel seeking an injunction barring Lawrence Mitchell from all city property and buildings. Judge Lewis Pitman granted a temporary civil restraining order instead barring him from visiting the Public Works barn.
After the issue of the stump removal was brought up, Touchet said he measured the distance from the trunk to the road and discovered it was within the 15-foot right of way for the road, which meant city workers were within the scope of their work in removing it.
The residence at 640 Resweber St. has a history of issues with sewage. According to records gained under a public information request earlier this year, preceding Mitchell being elected to the mayor’s office. City workers had previously determined that the problems at the location were not the fault of the city’s lines, but instead were the responsibility of the homeowner.
In addition to having city workers digging a trench and liming the property, Mitchell also filed an insurance claim against the city for damages, according to information from the city’s insurance provider. That claim was eventually closed, however, with no payment being made.
The work done on Easter weekend fell during a period when the city did not have a manager for the Public Works Department. The previous superintendent, Charlie Rader, had been terminated in March. Touchet began working for the city in late April.
It was a week after the sewage issues at the Resweber Street home that Mr. Mitchell was caught on a police body cam video cursing at police officers after a neighbor reported him for burning furniture in his yard. In addition to using profanity and initially refusing to let firefighters on the property to make sure the fire was out, he tried to intimidate the officer with his wife’s position, reminding him that “she’s your boss.”