New Iberia government is adjusting to the new normal amid the COVID-19 outbreak across the country, with Mayor Freddie DeCourt saying his administration is continuing to monitor the situation.
DeCourt said the city made the decision to suspend the New Iberia Farmer’s Market in Bouligny Plaza as the outbreak continues throughout Louisiana and the rest of the country.
“We’re following the advice of the governor and what we’ve been seeing,” DeCourt said. “It will be closed at least for the next couple of weeks.”
The mayor said he had a meeting with the New Iberia police and fire departments Monday morning to discuss the ongoing situation and prepare for “situations that hopefully we won’t have to see.”
City Hall has been closed to the public since last week, but government staff is still working inside the building and performing all necessary duties in the midst of the outbreak.
DeCourt said New Iberia City Park continues to stay open.
“We want people to be able to go to the park and enjoy themselves but we do want them to practice social distancing,” DeCourt said.
One of the things being monitored is the playground equipment at the parks. For the equipment that can’t be locked away, DeCourt said he doesn’t have stuff to clean the equipment and said local residents should probably keep their kids off the equipment just to be safe.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a general stay-at-home order Sunday for people not performing essential activities, which is expected to last until April 13.
People can still leave their homes to do essential activities such as buying groceries, picking up medicine, going outside for exercise or fresh air or going to work if their job is essential, however.
State office buildings were ordered closed to the public with essential government functions to continue. Additionally, all gatherings of 10 or more people are to be postponed and cancelled.
According to a prepared statement from Parish President Larry Richard, essential worker functions include health workers, mental health workers, pharmacy employees, restaurant carry out, financial service workers, electrical and utility workers and farm workers.