The New Iberia City Council voted down a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission to move a home currently located at 833 Center St. to 621 Daspit Rd. All voted against the measure, with the exception of Councilman Marlon Lewis who abstained.
The Background
The house on Center Street belongs to a nearby automotive repair shop that wishes to remove the house in order to expand. Local resident Matthew Claudet obtained the house, and wanted to move it to the property on Daspit Road. The New Iberia man said he eventually wanted to use the house for his special needs children in two years, but for now would make it a rental property.
The Issue
Nearby residents in the Acadian Acres neighborhood protested the move. Local resident Lloyd Verret said it would be one of the only homes that would not have a slab if it was moved, and feared that the home could potentially become a blighted property in the future. Local resident Jay McDonald added that the quiet neighborhood did not need more potential disruptions since many elderly live there. Councilwoman Natalie Lopez said she went to the property and saw trees and fencing problems, which led her to believe the property would not be taken care of if the house was moved.
The Response
Claudet said there were already several houses that did not have slab in the neighborhood, and that he intended to increase the appraisal value of the property with landscaping, fencing and restoration of the home which was already in good shape. Claudet added that he owns a house with renters nearby and he has never received a complaint of the renters from neighbors.
The Verdict
The City Council voted against the recommendation. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle said it was only the second time in his 19 years of being on the council that he voted against the Planning and Zoning Commission. The council traditionally respects the decision of the council member whose district the property is in during decisions like these.
What they said
“Mr. Claudet wants to move a 50 year-plus old home not on a slab. We don’t allow trailers to be moved into the city, why would we allow an old house to be dragged across town and installed in this location?” — Lloyd Verret, local resident
“I don’t think the neighborhood needs another disruption, most of the people are elderly and can’t deal with it.” — Jay McDonald, local resident
“I think it would be an improvement to the community. The improvements I would be doing will be updating floors, countertops, landscaping and fencing. I intend to put my family in this home so that should relieve any thoughts of drugs or anything.” -Matthew Claudet, trying to move home to neighborhood
“For me, it’s a no. I’ve had some big problems in Acadian Acres and a lot of them were rental properties.” — Councilwoman Natalie Lopez