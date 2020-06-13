City Council to vote on Section 8 Housing Choice Program resolution

The New Iberia City Council will vote on a resolution regarding the Section 8 Housing Choice Program at Tuesday’s meeting.
The resolution, if passed, will approve a state-required five-year plan for fiscal years 2020 through 2024 for the city’s public housing agency.
The council will also vote on a resolution that will update and incorporate recent regulatory changes required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in regards to the program.
In other business, the council will vote to ratify Erin Romero as the new city clerk for New Iberia government. If approved, Romero will start working June 22.
The council will also approve Rosalind Garrett to serve as a member of the New Iberia Planning and Zoning Commission. Garrett will be replacing Michael Cormier, who recently resigned after 11 years of service to the commission.
The council will vote on a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission to deny a request to subdivide property owned by Olivier Oaks Investments LLC.
Candidate for mayor pro tem David Merrill is also slated to announce his candidacy at the meeting.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.