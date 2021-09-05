City council to vote on four projects along Bayou Teche

A new gaggle of projects planned for the Bayou Teche from Bouligny Plaza to the Civic Center are slated to be the next points of focus for the city of New Iberia.
The New Iberia City Council is planned to vote on four projects connected to New Iberia’s Master Plan that Mayor Freddie DeCourt proposed last year. All of the projects are being funded through a series of grants that the city has applied for during the past several years.
Two of those projects are set to start soon, with the council voting to award the lowest bidding contractors the bid at the meeting. The other two projects are still in the application phase for grant money.
The council will vote to award Minvielle Lumber Company the contract for the Visitor’s Pavilion Conversion Project, which will turn the bathrooms at Bouligny Plaza into an open air kiosk and information center for the city.
Minvielle Lumber came in with the low bid of $173,000, which was $27,000 lower than than the project’s budget.
DeCourt said the pavilion will open up the arches of the current structure and provide a self-guided outdoor pavilion center.
The contract for the Kayak Launch Park Project is also set to be awarded at the meeting. The council will vote to award the $155,000 project to Bulliard Construction Company, which is more than the $122,000 the city had previously budgeted for the project. But according to the resolution awarding the bid, the state agreed to provide an additional $22,500 in grant money if the city provided $12,230 in matching funds and completed the project as fully designed.
DeCourt said the area designated for the launch next to the Duperier bridge has already been cleared, and should take an estimated six or seven months to complete. The visitor’s center is estimated to take approximately eight months.
Another project that the city is eyeing is a boat landing behind Bouligny Plaza. The council will vote to approve an application for “Felicite’s Landing,” which will be located along Fulton Street behind the new veteran’s monument in Bouligny Plaza.
DeCourt said the project will take in a portion of the neutral ground and parking area on Fulton Street to create an area where average-sized boats can dock. The project is part of a larger effort to allow boats to have more access to downtown New Iberia.
Another resolution will require the council to approve an application to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries through the Sport Fish Recreation Program for help in the construction of boat slips as part of the Civic Center Marina, which will allow larger boats to dock behind New Iberia City Hall.
DeCourt said the application would help with the last portion of the marina that still needs to be funded.