ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will receive its annual audit in a private meeting with its auditor this month, but will not discuss it in a meeting until Feb. 10.
The audit, which was due to the state Legislative Auditor by Dec. 31, has been delayed as accountants sought to recreate records missing from the tenure of former Chief Administrative Officer Shedrick Berard.
The council is scheduled to meet Thursday with city auditor Burton Kolder to go over the completed document. It is expected that there will be several findings in the audit, but no specifics have been released.
The council had been scheduled to meet on Feb. 3, but voted Tuesday night to only hold one meeting in February, on Feb. 10, due to the Mardi Gras holiday and February being a short month, Mayor Melinda Mitchell said.
The council also approved the use of city facilities for several groups. The Newcomers Club will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a Mardi Gras celebration on New Market Street and Evangeline Boulevard on Feb. 23. The council approved closing the street for the event.
The city will also close part of its streets around Evangeline Oak on April 16 for the Cycle Zydeco event, which will pull through town on that day. Organizer Scott Schilling said the event drew 710 riders last year.
The council also authorized Zoning Administrator Danielle Fontenette to give the owner of a property at 705 Canal St. 10 days to clean the trash and refuse from the property or it would be cut and cleared at cost. The city’s Public Works Department bills property owners $175 an hour if it performs the work.
In other action, the council:
• Approved out of town travel for St. Martinville Police department Public Information Officer Adam Touchet to attend an evidence inventory training seminar in Houston.
• Approved rolling over accrued employee vacation time from 2019 to 2020 for several employees who could not take all of their time off during the year.
• Approved the lease/purchase of pickup trucks and mowing equipment for the Public Works Department.
• Ratified an intergovernmental agreement with St. Martin Parish Government for assistance with the removal of a tree located on its property at 102 East Berard St.
• Created a part time position for IT and Accounts Payable.
• Rescinded a leave without pay and reinstated a St. Martinville Police officer after he was cleared in an investigation after an executive session.
• Issued a three-day suspension to a city hall employee.