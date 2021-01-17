City Council to discuss six more dilapidated properties

The New Iberia City Council will review six more dilapidated properties at Tuesday’s meeting for the possibility of demolishing.
Properties include 124 Santa Ines in District 1, 515 Daigre Street in District 2, 103 Doris Street in District 3, 1612 Brian Street in District 4, 136 W. Dale St. in District 5 and 238 Johnson Alley in District 6.
In other business, the council will vote on a resolution calling for a special election to be held in New Iberia to authorize the renewal of a tax.
The tax is a 2.96 mills property tax levied on New Iberia residents for the purpose of maintaining and operating public parks and recreational facilities within city limits. The proposed resolution will renew the tax for 10 years, and will generate an expected $615,000 annually.
A resolution in support of the Iberia Parish Hazard Mitigation Plan as presented by the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will be voted on as well. Director Prescott Marshall is also set to discuss the plan at the meeting.
Public hearings for all three resolutions will take place at the meeting.
A resolution approving the use and accepting the donation of surveillance cameras is on the agenda as well.