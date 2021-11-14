City council to approve lease for Acadian Ballpark

The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve a lease contract with the Teche Area Youth Baseball Association for the use of Acadian Ballpark at Tuesday’s meeting.
The term of the agreement will be from Nov. 15, 2021, to Nov. 15 2026 and will allow the Teche Area Youth Baseball Association to lease the facility for baseball games and related activities including tryouts, training, practice, camps, clinics, concessions and publicity events.
A public hearing will be held to amend the pubdt to account for the donation of funds to be used at Acadian Ballpark during Tuesday’s meeting as well.
In other business, the city council will vote to approve a resolution for a change order with Berard, Habetz & Associates for the South Lewis Street improvement project. A certificate of substantial completion will be voted on for the project afterwards.
The council will vote to approve a change order with Minvielle Lumber Company and Paul Allain for the Visitor Pavilion Conversion Project at Bouligny Plaza as well.
The council will vote to award contracts to Planet Recess for the District 3 Armentor Park Project, the District 5 East First Street Park Improvement Project and the District 1 Santiago Park Project.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.