City Council to approve completion of splash pad

The New Iberia City Council will approve the completion of the West End splash pad and playground project that has been in construction this summer.
The resolution will approve a certificate of substantial completion submitted by Planet Recess for the new splash pad and playground for West End Park.
The equipment and splash pad were approved during last year’s budget proceedings and is hoped by organizers to provide a replacement for the West End Park swimming pool that closed several years ago.
In other business, the City Council also will vote to support a grant application to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries through the Sport Fish Restoration (Wallop-Breaux) Program for assistance in the construction of boat slips for transient motor boats.
A budget amendment to account for donations from the Community Foundation of Acadiana and the expenses to repair park equipment and also to account for Hurricane Barry debris removal will be voted for approval as well by the council.
Another budget amendment will replace funds used during Hurricane Barry to replace funds used during Storm Barry and also for administration income received for administering the Main Street scholarship.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.