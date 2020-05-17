City Council to accept Phase 1 of work

The New Iberia City Council will vote on a resolution accepting the substantial completion of Phase 1 for the Doc Voorhies Wing of the Bayou Teche Museum and George Rodrigue Park at Tuesday’s meeting.
The park and wing have been joined together as a project that renovates the Bayou Teche Museum and adds an adjacent pocket park that also honors New Iberia native and artist George Rodrigue with a giant Blue Dog sculpture, Rodrigue’s signature animal.
In other business, the council will award a contract to Bulliard Construction Company for a project that will renovate the City Park pool house.
Another project to repair and re-roof the gazebo at Bouligny Plaza will be awarded to Bulliard Construction Company at the meeting.
The council will vote to award a contract to Preferred Electric Inc. for a West End City Park electric panel replacement project at the meeting.
A resolution to authorize the mayor to execute a yearly maintenance agreement including mowing and litter pickup with the Department of Transportation and Development for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, is on the agenda as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.