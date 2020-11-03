Two out of three incumbents won in their respective races during Tuesday night’s election for three New Iberia City Council district seats.
In District 2, incumbent Marlon Lewis handily defeated opponent Ben Meyers with 80 percent of the vote, or 1,011 voters.
This will be Lewis’ second term in office as New Iberia City Councilman for the district. The councilman is a barber in the West End and the nephew of former City Councilwoman Peggy Gerac.
In District 4, incumbent Deidre Ledbetter also easily came away with a victory in her race against “Bob” Titus. Ledbetter finished with 62 percent of the vote, or 945 voters in the race.
Ledbetter will also be beginning her second term, and has served on various committees on the New Iberia City Council since she was elected in 2016.
Finally, political newcomer “Deedy” Johnson-Reid came away with a surprise upset after defeating incumbent and current New Iberia City Councilwoman Sherry Guidry with 54 percent of the vote, or 954 voters.
Johnson-Reid thanked God and her team Tuesday night shortly after receiving word of the results, and added how grateful she was for the New Iberia residents in her district that voted for her.
“I want them to hold me accountable because I really want to do everything I can to make New Iberia a better place,” she said.
District 3 Councilman David Broussard and District 6 Councilman Dustin Suire were both re-elected without opposition after qualifying in the summer. District 1 Councilwoman Natalie Lopez is being termed out of office, and will be replaced by Brooke Marcotte, who also qualified without any contenders in the summer.