City Council expected to approve Garzotto as interim city marshal

Following the resignation of City Marshal Tony Migues, Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the New Iberia City Council will be making a decision about determining an interim marshal at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council agenda says that Jay Garzotto is being tapped to once again serve as interim city marshal for the city. Garzotto was appointed as interim marshal following the death of Marshal Vic Delcambre in 2018.
The appointment was chosen by the city administration, but has to be approved by the City Council in a resolution during the meeting. If approved, Garzotto will take up the responsibilities of city marshal until a special election is held to vote in a new permanent person for the position.
The opening comes after Marshal Tony Migues tendered his letter of resignation following his arrest in February.
Migues was arrested on eight counts each of malfeasance in office, injuring public documents and forgery on Feb. 4. The arrest came after a month-long Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation probe into Migues’ handling of subpoena service documents. The investigation began in January as detectives received information alleging Migues had forged multiple signatures on official court documents.
Following the appointment of an interim marshal, the next step for New Iberia city government will be to call an election for new candidates to run for the position. The council will be voting to call for the election at Tuesday’s council meeting as well. If approved, the election is slated for Oct. 9 for the primary and Nov. 13 for the general. Qualifying will take place from July 14-16.
This will be the third year in a row that New Iberia residents will be voting for a city marshal. Migues won a 2019 election for marshal to fill the remainder of Delcambre’s term following his death, and when that expired in 2020 Migues won once again.
Some local residents have already announced that they will once again be running for the position.
A likely candidate is Brett Lang, who ran heated campaigns against Migues in both the 2019 and 2020 election. Lang is a former employee of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and has worked in numerous law enforcement agencies.
Lang couldn’t be reached for comment Saturday, but said last week in a Facebook post that he had been asked by many if he would be running again.
“My current course of action is to be still and let God point me in the path he has set for me,” Lang said in the post. “Regardless of that path, I will always be here to serve my community with love, honor and integrity.”
Other candidates have already confirmed another run.
Corey Porter, a former New Iberia police captain who ran in 2020 against Migues said Saturday that he will once again be qualifying to become the new city marshal.
“I am running again, and I hope people will see that I’m the best option,” Porter said.