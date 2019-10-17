City council decides to destroy most of blighted properties on list

The New Iberia City Council decided to demolish most of the 14 blighted properties that were put on Tuesday’s City Council agenda, but did encounter some pushback from local residents.
The properties to be demolished were put on the list earlier this year, and letters were sent out to the owners of the properties that the council would be making a decision.
However, some owners at City Hall Tuesday seemed to be surprised by the news.
Dr. Adel Malahmeh owned two of the properties up for discussion, and got into a heated discussion with the council about the potential demolishment of a mobile home he owns on Buckeye Street.
“This is really a failure of the city protecting that piece of property,” Malameh said. “I have renovated that place twice already and every time I go there, busted windows and busted doors. This is not my responsibility to go and harm somebody, this is the city’s responsibility to offer me protection.”
City Inspector Jimmy Landry said the mobile home had busted windows, and the floor was close to giving way entirely. Councilwoman Sherry Guidry, whose district the property is in, said she has received several complaints from neighbors about illicit activity happening in the unoccupied mobile home.
“It is our job to protect, but it’s our job to protect the neighbors who are affected by this everyday,” Mayor Freddie DeCourt said.
Guidry questioned Malahmeh’s intentions about the future of the mobile home, and after several questions he seemed to give way and agree to demolish the home himself.
“We have to have a vision going forward for not only this property but also this neighborhood,” Guidry said. “People living on this street are sick and tired of all of this. What’s your vision going forward for neighbors on this street?”
“You know what, I’m going to demolish this property so I don’t have to deal with all this,” Malahmeh responded. “I’ll demolish it myself to make you happy.”
Guidry recommended revisiting the issue in 30 days.
Properties discussed included 806 Buckeye Street, 807 Bush Alley, 505 Dore Alley, 625 Emery Lewis Avenue, 1405 Iberia Street, 221 Johnson Alley, 543 Lafayette Street, 720 Mary Street, 107 Monterey Street, 802 E. Pershing Street, 133 Reynolds Street, 604 Rosalie Street, 711 Rosalie Street and 203 School Alley.