City Council approves subdividing property

The New Iberia City Council approved a recommendation to subdivide a property on Louisiana 14 into tracts at Tuesday’s meeting.
The recommendation came from New Iberia’s Planning and Zoning Committee, which held its own meeting on the matter last month. The property belongs to New Iberia Hospitality LLC. Mayor Freddie DeCourt said one of the reasons for holding Tuesday’s council meeting was to approve the decision.
“It’s all one property now and the owner is dividing it because he’s selling pieces of it,” DeCourt said. “That’s one of the catalysts to have this meeting, so that some commerce could occur.”
The City Council also declared the substantial completion of access control upgrades to the security system at City Hall.
DeCourt said the work on the project has been done and the completion approval was needed for a final payment to the project workers.
“That’s another reason we’re having this meeting, I don’t want to hold anyone’s money up,” DeCourt said. “The work is done.”
The council also approved the city’s annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Environmental Audit report during the meeting, with Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle asking who wrote the reports.
DeCourt responded that the reports are supervised by City Engineer Vince Palumbo, who makes sure the report was accurate and on time.
“That’s the benefit of having an engineer overseeing your sewer utilities,” DeCourt said.