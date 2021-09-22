The New Iberia City Council approved the priority list of roads for the New Iberia Street Project at Tuesday’s meeting.
The approved list for roads are part of a bond project the city council is undertaking to repair some of the worst streets in New Iberia, and come after months of research.
John Charpentier with Berard, Habetz & Associates said the company was hired in February and has spent the past nine months surveying every road in New Iberia to determine the ones that were in most need of repair.
The company performed evaluations with two person teams, with each street being slow drive evaluated. Workers collected data and generated reports for 482 streets totaling 134 miles. A total of 840 individual reports were generated that contained a score for how well each road was holding up.
Charpentier ultimately recommended to the council that the Street Project, which comes after a $12 million bond was floated by the council this year, be separated into three bid packages for companies.
The first would be 49 streets dedicated to asphalt overlay and patching, which would be the largest of the three bid packages and have a projected budget of around $7 million.
“Asphalt is cheaper so you get more bang for your buck,” Charpentier said.
Some of the roads included in the list include Bank Avenue, Field Street, Fulton Street, Hacker Street, Lombard Street and St. Jude Avenue.
The second project would be dedicated to concrete road repair, which is typically more expensive. The project budget for that section is estimated to be around $3 million and contains 20 streets.
The third project would be dedicated to maintenance sealing for roads. Only five streets would be included, with a project budget of about $490,000.
The council did have some input into what roads would be chosen for the New Iberia Street Project. However, Charpentier said most of the council recommendations for road repairs lined up with the data that Berard, Habetz & Associates produced.
“The council was pretty spot on with what we had,” he said. “There were only a couple that we tried to flip around. We’re right at the budget we tried to start at.”
The bid process should get started in January, Charpentier said. Mayor Freddie DeCourt thanked the company and council for the work put in for the priority list.
“We know this isn’t all the streets that have problems, but I don’t have $57 million,” DeCourt said. “But it’s a good start and I want to continue. I have some ideas about how we can do more of this and we have to.”