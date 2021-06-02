After the unanimous vote of a small resolution at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting, Mayor Freddie DeCourt remarked that the council began a process that had not been attempted by the city in a very long time.
“This is our first step towards annexation,” DeCourt said. “Our city has not annexed in a very long time, so thank you.”
The statement came after the unanimous vote of the council approving the hiring of realtor Pat Caffrey to begin looking into possible properties within the parish that could be taken into the city of New Iberia.
The move comes as a federal relief package is expected to be coming in the near future for municipal governments across the country.
“With the relief package coming from President Biden we see an opportunity to put sewer and roads in areas that are not in the city now,” DeCourt said.
The mayor noted that the annexation will not affect any current business or residential subdivisions within Iberia Parish Government. The purpose of the annexation would be to take vacant properties and supply them with infrastructure that could attract businesses and residential areas in the future.
“Doing it any other way would cause conflict and we get along with our parish government,” DeCourt saids.
One of the areas the mayor said he was interested in was the area near Queen City Drive around Lowe’s and Chili’s.
“The cane fields around there, that could give us some commercial areas,” DeCourt said. “We’ll put the roads and sewer, and you’ll come into our TIF (tax incremental financing) district, plus the jobs and taxes.”
Another possible area is the Trotter Street extension that runs off Lewis Street and also ends in sugar cane fields.
“It runs behind the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Grocery, we don’t know if the homeowners are interested but we’re going to find out.”
“We need to try to put areas where we think we’ll get new housing and businesses and taxes and jobs,” DeCourt said. “This could also spur some other development down the road.”
The mayor said once the word gets out, there could possibly be other landowners who are interested in a similar project.
“It’s in my district and I’m so proud to see that maybe in the future we’ll have some businesses grow,” Councilman David Broussard said.