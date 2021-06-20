City budget heads list of recurring items on St. Martinville council agenda

ST. MARTINVILLE — Several issues that have sparked debate in recent weeks will resurface on Monday night’s St. Martinville CIty Council agenda, but whether or not there will be a resolution to any of them remains to be seen.
Perhaps the most pressing issues on the agenda are the amending of the 2020-2021 city budget and the adoption of the 2021-2022 operating budget. At its last meeting, those items were tabled until council members and the administration could meet to determine what cuts needed to be made to make up for an anticipated shortfall of somewhere near $500,000 in the current fiscal year.
The amended budget and new operating budget have to be in place by June 30.
Tied in with that discussion is what has become a standing agenda item from District 5 Councilman Edmond Joseph to discuss the city’s emaciated cash flow and the slow payment of bills as a result. In previous discussions over the last month, much of the blame for the shortfall has been attributed to a delay in approving increased utility rates in the city. The 2020-2021 budget was written with those increases built in, but Mayor Melinda Mitchell asked to hold off until after she heard from consultants with the Louisiana Rural Water Association. Rather than going into effect last spring, the increases were not made effective until May.
At the council’s meeting on June 7, Mitchell said that she was not the reason the rate hikes were delayed, even though she publicly sabotaged the effort to pass them in 2020.
“You aren’t going to lay that on me,” she said.
A discussion of the ongoing legal fight over the Evangeline Mobile Home Park and the replacement of power lines serving the site is also on the agenda, but whether or not any action will be taken is not known. The resolution of the problems resulting from oversized trailers on older lots designed for much smaller homes, causing the mobile homes to encroach on the utility right-of-way, has been on several meeting agendas in recent months only to be tabled.
The council will also be considering personnel action against Utility Department lineman Cassius Bourda. Bourda’s employment with the city was the subject of a special meeting in April, but Monday’s item, which may go into executive session, involves a new incident that resulted in Bourda being sent home from a service call.
One new item for the council to discuss is the requirements for rental of city facilities. The issue arose after an event at the Adam Carlson Park that included a waterslide without the event sponsors being required to provide any additional insurance to indemnify the city against any injuries that may have occurred.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m Monday in the city council meeting room of the St. Martinville City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.