The New Iberia City Council is reviewing six houses for property standards and asking the owners of the homes to come forward.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the city administration is trying to taking action on demolishing several houses around New Iberia that are blighted or dangerous, but in the meantime the city is also reviewing other damaged homes and asking owners to come forward before demolition hearings are called.
“These are just to show some quick highlights and hopefully spur people to fix them,” DeCourt said.
Showing homes in bad condition has worked in the past, the mayor said, and the hope is that the owners will come forward to let the city know that there is a plan to repair or demolish the homes themselves.
Some of the homes under review include 124 Santa Ines in District 1, which Building Inspector Jimmy Landry said burned in 2018 and was abandoned by the owners.
Another home in District 2, 515 Daigre Street, was also burned in 2015 and has not had any repairs done since.
“We’re on to the ones we’re getting the most complaints about, but 2015 is too long,” DeCourt said. “By showing these we’re saying let’s do something.”
Other homes include 103 Doris St., which Councilman David Broussard said he had received many complaints about.
“If he doesn’t want to board it up, we’re giving him notice right now to tell him he needs to do something,” Broussard said.
Other homes included 1612 Brian St. in District 4, 136 W. Dale St. in District 5 and 238 Johnson Alley in District 6.